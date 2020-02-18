College students: White people should avoid coming to multicultural center

(COLLEGE FIX) -- Numerous students at the University of Virginia recently affirmed in on-camera interviews that the school’s multicultural center, lately the site of a contentious incident in which a young woman publicly criticized white students for studying there, should largely remain a space for non-white community members.

Last week video surfaced of a black female student delivering a “public service announcement” in the middle of UVA’s recently opened Multicultural Student Center. The student declared that there were “just too many white people” in the center, that it was made to be “a space for people of color,” and that nonwhite students in the center were made “uncomfortable” by the presence of white people there.

Young America’s Foundation spokeswoman Kara Zupkus went to UVA’s grounds this week to interview students about the proposal that white people should avoid the Multicultural Student Center. YAF had originally publicized the video of the incident, leading to its going viral.

