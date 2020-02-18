Company can print your face on a mask so you can unlock your phone

(NEW YORK POST) -- The coronavirus is a real concern right now, especially if you happen to live in a heavily-populated area and worry about potential infections. The new virus has the same symptoms as the flu and has to be diagnosed using special tests, which means anyone could be infected. Again, that’s if you live in a region where a significant number of cases have been confirmed already. There’s no reason to panic over the new virus and you won’t get it if nobody in your area has it.

Protective gear such as masks can help prevent the spread of the virus, but it’s not a guarantee that you won’t come in contact with the virus. If anything, the use of face masks helps you protect others from your own germs. And the coronavirus isn’t the only thing spreading this season. So is the flu, which can be even deadlier than the coronavirus. One of the downsides of using a face mask is that it might make it impossible to use your phone if you rely on a face scanner system to unlock it. However, someone already thought of a clever solution to this problem: Print your face on N95 masks so that you can unlock your phone while you wear them.

