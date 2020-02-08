Company releases 'Politics Scented Candle' made from genuine horse poop

(FOX NEWS) Smell how you really feel.

For anyone frustrated by politics these days, Kentucky for Kentucky has released a “Politics Scented Candle” that allows you to wordlessly share your frustrations. In fact, you don’t even have to be in the room to air your grievances. Actually, it’s probably better for you if you’re not.

The small company, which sells Kentucky-focused apparel as well as cheeky gifts, describes the candle as made from “real Kentucky horse — for subtle notes of bureaucracy, hypocrisy, & old farts.”

