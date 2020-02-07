Congressman: There's precedent to expunge impeachment

(FOX NEWS) -- While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continues to insist President Trump will remain impeached "forever" despite his acquittal at his Senate trial, Republicans could attempt to erase impeachment from the president's record if they take back control of the House in November, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Roy said that the "irony" in the conclusion of Trump's impeachment case is that the American people are "almost certainly" going to give control of the House of Representatives back to Republicans because the Democrats have been "tilting at windmills and wasting the time of the American people."

Roy said that when Republicans are "back in charge," they could introduce a resolution that would seek to expunge the impeachment.

