SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Congressman: There's precedent to expunge impeachment

GOP strategizes for being back in majority in House

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2020 at 9:55am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continues to insist President Trump will remain impeached "forever" despite his acquittal at his Senate trial, Republicans could attempt to erase impeachment from the president's record if they take back control of the House in November, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Roy said that the "irony" in the conclusion of Trump's impeachment case is that the American people are "almost certainly" going to give control of the House of Representatives back to Republicans because the Democrats have been "tilting at windmills and wasting the time of the American people."

Roy said that when Republicans are "back in charge," they could introduce a resolution that would seek to expunge the impeachment.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report says White House preparing to push Vindman out
Senators get confidential details about Hunter Biden
Congressman: There's precedent to expunge impeachment
Strzok's threat: 'I will have a great deal more to say' about president
Trump: U.S. gets top al-Qaida leader in Yemen
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×