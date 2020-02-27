Conservative leaders urge AG Barr to stop Big Tech censorship

Conservative leaders in a coalition called the Free Speech Alliance are asking Attorney General Bill Barr to consider lifting the immunity Big Tech firms enjoy under Section 230, which protects online platforms from being legally liable for their users' posts.

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell, who leads the Free Speech Alliance, and other conservative leaders outlined in an open letter their concerns about Google, Twitter and Facebook to adopt principles of transparency and respect for free speech.

They noted that Barr said last week that "valid questions have been raised as to whether Section 230's broad immunity is still needed."

The letter said that as "conservatives, we do not argue for onerous regulations or burdensome federal legislation."

"However, as the Media Research Center and the Free Speech Alliance (FSA) have shown, the concerns you raised are quite justified."

They pointed out that in August 2018, Google whistleblower Zachary Vorhies released documents confirming policies that primarily targeted conservatives, include blacklists.

In October 2018, an 85-page internal Google document leaked to Breitbart News argued tech companies should censor web content to ensure certain left-leaning political outcomes.

Twitter, in December 2019, suspended the pro-life news organization LifeSite for violating its "rules" after they tweeted an article about a biological male, a transgender activist who complained that gynecologists wouldn't see him as a patient.

Facebook, in August 2019, notified the pro-life organization Live Action that two of its videos were marked as "false" by fact-checkers, resulting in a decision to limit the group's outreach.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List has had ads deleted from its Facebook page six times.

Censorship

MRC has been tracking widespread instances of conservative voices being censored on social media. The group's April 2018 report "Censored! How Online Media Companies Are Suppressing Conservative Speech," was cited four times during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee that year.

Since the release of the report, MRC formed the Free Speech Alliance, comprised of 60 organizations representing tens of millions of Americans.

The aim is to combat the censorship of conservative voices on major social media platforms.

The letter to Barr noted that the major social media platforms have an oversized share of influence on the public conversation.

"Google is just one example. Over 90 percent of all search queries worldwide are done through its technology. Google, by itself, has the power to alter the public discourse across the world."

The leaders cited research psychologist Robert Epstein's finding that Google's search algorithm can easily shift the voting preferences of undecided voters by 20% and up to 80% in some demographic groups.

"As conservatives, we shy away from advocating for government interference in the free market," the leaders say. "However, as you and other leading public policy officials consider the path going forward, we ask you to consider the principles we have laid out as best practices for dealing with the problems raised by these social media platforms."

Call for true diversity

The leaders call for transparency, clarity on the definition of "hate speech" and "truly diverse" hiring practices that include conservative voices.

"Tech giants should afford their users nothing less than the free speech and free exercise of religion embodied in the First Amendment as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court," they write. "That standard would enable the rightful blocking of content that threatens violence or contain obscenity, without trampling on free speech liberties that have long made the United States a beacon for freedom."

We will continue to champion these principles and fight against the censorship of conservative voices on the major social media platforms. We applaud your attention to one of the most pressing issues facing our country. We'll be happy to meet with you to discuss this important issue further."

Among the signatories, along with Bozell, are WND's David Kupelian, Justin Danhof of the National Center for Public Policy Research, Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy, Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America, Gary Bauer of American Values, Richard A. Viguerie of American Target Advertising, Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, Sandy Rios of the American Family Association, retired Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots Action