Cops can seize Oregon woman's $354K home following meth-dealing conviction

Jury finds residence helped facilitate her criminal activity

Published February 15, 2020 at 7:43pm
(THE OREGONIAN) A jury in Yamhill County has found that police can legally seize the home of a woman convicted of a felony drug crime in a case that tested the limits of Oregon’s civil forfeiture law.

Sheryl Sublet, 62, was sentenced to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty in 2018 to selling less than 1,000 grams — or about $10,000 — of methamphetamine, court records show.

The grandmother and military veteran also forfeited $50,000 in cashier checks that were found inside her Northwest Pike Road residence, located about 3 miles outside of the town of Yamhill, at the time of her arrest.

