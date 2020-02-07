SECTIONS
Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers stranded on Japan cruise plead for help from Trump

Say situation is 'desperate' – trouble getting food and water

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2020 at 4:34pm
(FOX NEWS) Passengers Milena Basso and her husband Gaetano Cerullo are calling for help from President Trump after being trapped on a Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan with at least 61 positive cases of coronavirus.

The newlyweds -- on their honeymoon -- are two of more than 2,000 passengers who have been held on the ship since Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, the couple said that while their physical health is "pretty good," mentally they are "not so great."

