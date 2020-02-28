SECTIONS
Coronavirus patient's dog tests positive for COVID-19

But still unclear if it's infected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2020 at 2:13pm
(USA TODAY) The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong tested "weak" positive for COVID-19 and has been put in quarantine, a government spokesman said Friday.

It was not immediately clear if the animal tested positive due to "environmental contamination" of the dog's mouth and nose, according to a statement from the territory's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

The department said it does not have evidence that pets can be infected with the virus or can be a source of infection to people.

