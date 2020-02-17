Coronavirus stronger than believed? WHO underestimating spread, study claims

(STUDY FINDS) -- UMEÅ, Sweden — A new study claims that the World Health Organization is underestimating the strength of the novel coronavirus when it comes to transmission among individuals. In fact, researchers believe the virus may already be a greater danger than the SARS virus outbreak that spread in 2003.

“Our review shows that the coronavirus is at least as transmissible as the SARS virus. And that says a great deal about the seriousness of the situation,” says study co-author Joacim Rocklöv, professor of sustainable health at Umeå University, in a statement.

SARS, which is short for severe acute respiratory syndrome, spread to 26 countries during its outbreak, before being contained by the end of 2003. Nearly 8,100 people contracted the virus, with 774 deaths as a result. There have been no known cases of SARS since 2004.

