Coronavirus: U.S. Postal Service suspends shipments to China

'Until sufficient transport capacity becomes available'

Published February 11, 2020 at 9:15pm
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) will temporarily suspend time guarantees on shipments destined for China and Hong Kong.

“USPS will be temporarily suspending the guarantee on priority mail express international destined for China and Hong Kong, effective Monday, February 10,” said a USPS service alert banner on its website.

In a note informing its counterparts globally, the USPS said it was “experiencing significant difficulties” in dispatching letters, parcels and express mail to China – including Hong Kong and Macau – as most of its supplier airlines have suspended their flights to those destinations, Associated Press reported.

