(NBC NEWS) If you want to continue getting snacks from Costco’s food court, you’ll soon be required to have a membership.

Beginning mid-March, only members will be able to access the Costco food court for fast and inexpensive eats. Costco’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and a variation of sweets, and also offers members a hot dog combo that comes with a drink for the cost of $1.50.

