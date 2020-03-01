Covfefe: Maine couple open President Trump-themed coffee shop

(BREITBART) A couple opened a patriotic coffee and gift shop in honor of President Trump last week in Rockland, Maine.

Owner Jestin Merchant said he wanted Covfefe Coffee and Gifts to be a place where customers can openly show their support for the president, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“From a business standpoint there really isn’t anything else like this out there,” explained Merchant, who runs the shop with his wife, Carrie.

“I recognized the need in this area, that there should be a spot where people can come and support Trump and not feel like they’re strange or different because they do support the president,” he stated.

covfefe_coffee_shop

