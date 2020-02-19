Crossing guard, 88, killed saving 2 young kids from approaching car

(NBC NEWS) -- A beloved school crossing guard in Kansas died after he was hit by a car while saving two young children, the school said in a Facebook post.
Bob Nill, 88, was helping children cross the street just before 8 a.m. Tuesday near Christ The King Catholic School in Kansas City when he saw a car approaching. Nill stopped two children from stepping off the sidewalk so they would not be hit by the vehicle.
Nill was then struck by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.