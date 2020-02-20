Dad slams school after leaflet tells teens to 'suck toes' rather than have sex

(THE MANC) A father has scolded his teenage daughter's school for "promoting fetishes" after she returned home with a leaflet that suggested toe-sucking as an alternative to sex.
Carl Lawrence, from Tyldesley, said he was "bewildered and shocked" by the recommendations in the sexual health advice sheet that his 14-year-old Emma acquired from Shevington High School in Wigan.
Advertisement - story continues below
The leaflet, titled '101 Ways To Show Someone You Love Them Without Having Sex', suggested teenagers could suck toes, nibble ears, or buy their partners underwear.