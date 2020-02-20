SECTIONS
Dad slams school after leaflet tells teens to 'suck toes' rather than have sex

'There is no way I think a 14-year-old should be reading this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:40pm
(THE MANC) A father has scolded his teenage daughter's school for "promoting fetishes" after she returned home with a leaflet that suggested toe-sucking as an alternative to sex.

Carl Lawrence, from Tyldesley, said he was "bewildered and shocked" by the recommendations in the sexual health advice sheet that his 14-year-old Emma acquired from Shevington High School in Wigan.

The leaflet, titled '101 Ways To Show Someone You Love Them Without Having Sex', suggested teenagers could suck toes, nibble ears, or buy their partners underwear.

