Dem ex-Rep. Katie Hill says 'rampant biphobia' was a 'huge part' of why she resigned

The former lawmaker left while she was being investigated for allegedly having an affair with a staffer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 9:44pm
(THE BLAZE) Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif) claimed this week that "rampant biphobia" played a significant role in her decision to step down from Congress, because of the backlash she received after nude photos of her were leaked online amid rumors of her sleeping with subordinates.

Hill resigned in October after the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into allegations that the California Democrat had a sexual relationship with a male legislative aide. She admitted at the time to previously having an "inappropriate" relationship with a female campaign staffer prior to being elected.

