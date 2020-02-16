Dem U.S. Senate candidate unveils campaign logo: The guillotine

(THE BLAZE) The donkey has long been the symbol of the Democratic Party since President Andrew Jackson embraced his detractors labeling him "a jackass" in 1828, but a Democratic Senate candidate in Maine may have a rebrand in mind.

Bre Kidman unveiled a new campaign logo last week: a guillitone, the execution apparatus commonly associated with the French Revolution that was used for the beheadings of King Louis XVI and his wife, Queen Marie Antoinette. But fear not, Kidman, who hopes to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November, says using an image of the deadly device in campaign materials is not meant to be taken literally.

