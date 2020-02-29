'Democratic socialism' is tyranny of the majority

Rights. What good is a right if humans don't enforce that right?

Our Founding Fathers believed that our rights as humans are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that come from God, the Creator and Supreme Judge.

But what if men ignore such rights? If someone kills you, then what is that right from God worth? Not much here on Earth. Or if a majority of people in a democracy vote to limit your pursuit of happiness by imposing socialism or by denying religious freedom at any time and any place, then what is that right worth here on Earth? Nothing.

On Earth, might is right. Tyranny of the majority is just one more way of imposing might as right.

Fear the tyranny of the majority. The Founding Fathers feared the tyranny of the majority, so they gave us a republic, not a direct democracy. They gave us a representative government with a House, a Senate and an Electoral College. And they gave us a Bill of Rights so that the majority cannot pass legislation to hinder rights as stated – including the Tenth Amendment.

Democratic socialism? Just because a democracy votes for socialism, that does not mean that tyranny of the majority is not imposing on the rights of individuals.

Our founders ensured that two-thirds of the Senate is required to reverse an election by impeachment, and not just a majority. And they placed the Supreme Court as the arbitrator of disputes between Congress and the president so that neither Congress nor the president could "rule" by self-decree. There is no abuse of power or obstruction of Congress without concurrence by the Supreme Court. There are no laws without the consent of both Congress and the president, unless Congress has enough votes to overrule a presidential veto. And laws cannot violate the Bill of Rights – not at a federal level and not at a local level, per Article VI of the Constitution. The United States is a republic, and not a direct democratic tyranny of the majority.

That is just the opposite of what Sen. Bernie Sanders proposes as a democratic socialist. He wants the tyranny of the majority to impose his idea of "democratic socialism."

By using the term Supreme Judge in the Declaration of Independence, it is clear that the Founding Fathers believed that God would do something eventually to those who violated the divinely given rights of others.

Now, Satan is trying to make us believe that there is nothing else other than this world, so that people who violate the rights of others might not fear anything other than what happens in this world. Bad guys try to get a democratic majority of might to make themselves right. Those people live for immediate gratification and ignore future ramifications. They violate the rights of the unborn, rights of the individual, free speech, ownership of property, ownership of production and distribution.

Satan is trying to persuaded us that this life is all there is. Live for today! It is a woman's body! He didn't earn that! Taking from some to give to others is not theft. Envy politics. Coveting.

How often does the liberal media cartel spin the truth to help the efforts of Satan, spin the truth to influence opinions rather than report?

How about the spin on Nov. 7, 2016: Clinton has an 80% chance of being elected on Nov 8. Or on Nov. 9, 2016: The economy will implode within the first year of Trump. Or on Nov. 10, 2016: Trump is an illegitimate president because he colluded with Russians to affect the election. And, the FBI did not violate the law with bias against Trump … did not spy in his campaign … did not allow Clinton to destroy evidence, lie to the FBI, commit gross negligence and obtain help from foreign operatives.

Rights? Our Founding Fathers fought for them. They pledged their lives, honor, families and property for them.

What are they worth to us today?