Democrats aim to enslave us even more

The choice of Democratic voters – but not of party officials fearful of losing their cushy power and fat incomes – is becoming clear.

The increasingly leftist base of the Democratic Party prefers its presidential candidate to be Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 78, a self-described socialist who once honeymooned in the Communist Soviet Union.

Or they prefer former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 38-year-old evasive politician and red-diaper baby whose father was a Marxist scholar and Communist Party supporter. Like many prominent Democrats, Buttigieg studied at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, a program endowed by wealthy gold-and-diamond imperialist Cecil Rhodes to brainwash bright young future American leaders into supporting British-dominated globalism.

A January Gallup poll found that 76% of Democrats would vote for a "well-qualified democratic socialist," as would 45% of Independents and 17% of Republicans. Gallup found that 53 percent of Americans would not vote for a socialist.

A "socialist" believes that government should "own the means of production" and the economy. Sen. Sanders says his socialism rejects the late Soviet Union and would be like Denmark.

In 2015, the then-prime minister of Denmark gave a speech asking Sanders to stop calling his nation "socialist." Denmark has high taxes and the "security" of a generous welfare state, said Lars Løkke Rasmussen, but it practices free-market economics, honors its successful businesspeople and does not aim to own the means of production.

The socialism Sanders and Buttigieg embrace is slavery.

When John F. Kennedy was president, more than half of every tax dollar was spent on national defense. Today, more than 72 percent of every tax dollar is expended on "transfer payments," money taken out of your pocket and transferred to Democratic constituents whose votes are purchased with the expropriated fruit of your labor.

Thus are America's productive "makers" enslaved – and their earnings are stolen from their own children – to enrich America's unproductive "takers."

With Democratic schemes to vastly increase these unequal, confiscatory taxes, the same leftists who demand we tear down statues of long-dead Confederate slaveholders (and in Orwellian fashion rewrite our history) are planning to turn today's Americans into slaves.

Former slave Frederick Douglass recalled how his owner and slave-master "exhorted me to content myself, and be obedient. … He said, if I behaved myself properly, he would take care of me." [He] "taught me to depend solely upon him for happiness." Like government taxes, wrote Douglass, this was the illegitimate theft of his life and work.

The left, of course, also enslaves those whose votes it buys. Government breaks their leg, then gives them a crutch it can snatch back at any moment. They become government's slaves dependent on its politicized handouts.

This Democrat-manipulated redistribution of wealth is unconstitutional. What government for the most part can legally do is limited by the Constitution's Article I, Section 8, "enumerated powers" clause, which does not authorize coerced government "transfer payments." Its term "general welfare," noted James Madison, meant things used by all, such as a public road or courthouse, not the giving of taxpayer money to politically favored individuals. The 16th Amendment purportedly authorized an income tax, but not transfer payments.

Democrats have stolen this power to enslave us, and while they are quick to redistribute wealth earned by citizens, no Democratic candidates are willing to redistribute government power to the People. Such power – government's Big Lie that it, not you, owns you – is their greedy key to personal riches.

The Tax Foundation calculates that the average American worked like a serf or slave from Jan. 1 to April 16, 2019, Tax Freedom Day (which varies by high- or low-tax state), just to pay taxes. President Donald Trump's tax cuts gave a few days of added liberty, with Democrats fighting to keep every penny they steal from you.

Modern Democrat Nathan Robinson, owner of Current Affairs Magazine and author of "Why You Should Be a Socialist," echoes Karl Marx in saying that private property should be abolished and replaced with collectivist government ownership. But government already "owns" whatever it wants, including your militarily "draftable" body. Government asserts unlimited control over your earnings, wealth and property. We pay government direct or indirect "rent" merely to live.

But even this is not enough enslaving power for Bernie Sanders; "Wall Street Pete" (called "Silicon Valley's holographic candidate" by Tucker Carlson); or Democrats like Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire eager to buy the Democratic Party and government, outlaw your right of self-defense and dictate what you are permitted to eat. These power-addicted Democrats are insane.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.