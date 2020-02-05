Dems 'stone-faced' during Trump's 'triumphal' address

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House and Senate Democrats, fresh off an attempt to remove President Trump from office, rejected his triumphal State of the Union address as one of the worst speeches they have ever heard.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy after Trump finished delivering it.

Some Democrats stood up and chanted in protest during the speech, while others said as they left the chamber afterward, they never should have shown up in the first place. A handful walked out while Trump was still speaking.

“A very destructive speech,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, who did not leave early.

