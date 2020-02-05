'Disgusted and insulted' Newt Gingrich calls for Pelosi to be censured

Amid the discussion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "childish" stunt of ripping in half a copy of President Trump's State of the Union Address on television Tuesday night comes advice for Congress from one who knows its traditions.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Pelosi should be censured for insulting the nation.

The Hill reported Gingrich said Pelosi needs to be called to account.

On Twitter, he said her actions weren't "clever or cute," describing the stunt as "childish."

"As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech," Gingrich tweeted to his 2.1 million followers. "She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions -should be censured."

Afterwards, Pelosi explained to a reporter that ripping up the speech "was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives."

The president hasn't commented directly on Pelosi's actions, which were done behind his back, but he retweeted a series of tweets slamming the House Speaker, including one calling of her to be censured.

Pelosi blew a raspberry at tradition at the outset of the speech, omitting the traditional phrase that it's a "high honor" to introduce the president.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also called for Pelosi to be censured.

Fox News reported former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and House minority whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., expressed disgust at Pelosi.