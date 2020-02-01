Disney tells Berkeley parents they owe $250 for screening 'The Lion King'

(BERKELEYSIDE) You might think the standard $15 movie ticket these days is outrageously expensive.

But some parents in Berkeley are on the hook for $250 for screening the Disney classic The Lion King at a PTA fundraiser in November.

On Thursday, Movie Licensing USA, the agency with whom Walt Disney and other major film studios contract, contacted the Emerson Elementary School PTA and the school’s principal to warn them the event had violated copyright law. The email said the company had “received an alert” about the movie night, which was hosted by the Emerson Dads Club.

“If a movie is shown for any entertainment reason — even in the classroom, it is required by law that the school obtains a Public Performance license,” Corey Goellner, copyright licensing manager, told the recipients.

