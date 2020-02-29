SECTIONS
Diversions Wire
Print

Disney World guests rescued as 'Jungle Cruise' boat abruptly sinks

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published February 29, 2020 at 6:33pm
Print

The magic went out and the water came in Thursday as a boat on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park sank with a load of tourists aboard.

No one was injured and all passengers were safely evacuated by firefighters from the Reedy Creek Fire Department, a Disney World spokesperson said, according to Fox News.

"A boat took on some water. Everyone got out of the boat safely," a Disney spokesperson said, according to WESH.

The spokesperson said that all the guests were tended to individually to ensure they enjoyed the rest of their stay at Disney.

The incident took place at about noon, and by 2:30 p.m. the ride was open again.

TRENDING: Here's the brutal anti-Biden ad Obama's trying to get taken off the air in South Carolina

Tourist Matthew Vince, who was on the ride, told WPTV that he and his fellow guests "went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes."

Vince said that Disney staff made the best of the situation.

"Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long. I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time," he tweeted.

Twitter users shared photos and comments on the incident, with one joking about the danger tourists faced from the creatures along the ride's path.

The Jungle Cruise is part of Adventureland at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×