Disney World guests rescued as 'Jungle Cruise' boat abruptly sinks

The magic went out and the water came in Thursday as a boat on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park sank with a load of tourists aboard.

No one was injured and all passengers were safely evacuated by firefighters from the Reedy Creek Fire Department, a Disney World spokesperson said, according to Fox News.

"A boat took on some water. Everyone got out of the boat safely," a Disney spokesperson said, according to WESH.

The spokesperson said that all the guests were tended to individually to ensure they enjoyed the rest of their stay at Disney.

The incident took place at about noon, and by 2:30 p.m. the ride was open again.

Tourist Matthew Vince, who was on the ride, told WPTV that he and his fellow guests "went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes."

Vince said that Disney staff made the best of the situation.

"Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long. I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time," he tweeted.

Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long. I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

Twitter users shared photos and comments on the incident, with one joking about the danger tourists faced from the creatures along the ride's path.

We Condemn @WaltDisneyWorld for allowing a boat to sink at their Jungle Cruise attraction. They put their guests in danger with so many carnivorous animals along the shores. pic.twitter.com/PCIF5O2imU — ▵ The IllumiNation ▵ (@JoinTheINation) February 27, 2020

I rode the Jungle Cruise the day before it sank and I really just wish I was on that boat. I gladly would’ve taken on some water for some Disney perks. #sorrynotsorry — meaghan 🦄 (@heybartender_) February 28, 2020

TBH I wish I was on that Jungle Cruise boat when it "sank". I mean, wow that's a unique Disney experience only a handful of people can now say they've had! I'm sure in the moment they weren't happy, but imagine the stories they now have! #Disney #DisTwitter #JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/7KlIJRuEAV — ⚱Ghost Host⚱ (@TheGhostHost) February 27, 2020

Passengers aboard Disney World's Jungle Cruise found themselves in a precarious situation on Thursday after one of the ride's boats sank: https://t.co/tLoSO3k700 #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/WXAI5DexVJ — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 28, 2020

The Jungle Cruise is part of Adventureland at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.