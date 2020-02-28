Disturbing video shows girls gleefully celebrating getting abortion at Planned Parenthood

(THE BLAZE) A video of young women celebrating as they document a trip to Planned Parenthood for an abortion is going viral for its shock value, as the girls are seen laughing, dancing, and even fist-pumping in the waiting room of the clinic before taking the camera into the procedure room.

The clip, uploaded to social media site TikTok, has been widely shared. Lila Rose, founder and president of pro-life advocacy group Live Action, posted the video to Twitter on Thursday, reporting that it had already racked up more than 4 million views.

Rose — whose organization's pro-life advertising has been banned by Twitter in the past — pointed out that the video violated "countless Community Guidelines" before adding:

