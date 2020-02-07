DNC chief denies attempt to 'rig' Iowa against Sanders

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez was on defense Friday, denying that his call for Iowa officials to recanvass the botched state caucus vote was an attempt to undermine far-left candidate Bernie Sanders.

Perez insisted it's "all about accuracy," but with Sanders supporters having accused the DNC of rigging the nomination in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016, the issue has risen again.

"That's just not accurate," Perez told CNN of the claim he's trying to harm Sanders. "I mean, we're moving — we're helping — we're all about accuracy. I'm not about how it affects one candidate or another."

Sanders on Thursday declared he had won a "strong victory" in Iowa after the vote count was marred by software malfunctions, the jamming of the Iowa Democratic Party's results hotline and numerous tabulation errors. He touted the latest count showing him with 6,000 more votes than Pete Buttigieg. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, however, leads in the delegate count. Establishment favorite Joe Biden is a distant fourth in the vote count.

The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, said there won't be any recanvassing unless one of the candidates requests it.

Prior to the Iowa caucuses Monday night, angry Sanders supporters were charging the DNC was once again rigging the primary election in favor of establishment candidates.

In 2016, they pointed to the DNC's ambiguous delegate allocation rules and the scheduling of only a few debates, with some at times of low viewership.

This time they were pointing, among other things, to the DNC's removal of the requirement that a candidate show grassroots fundraising prowess to be on the debate stage. The change makes it easier for billionaire Michael Bloomberg to participate in the Nevada debate.

Suspicions were further raised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which kept Sanders off the campaign trail for most of the last two weeks.

An apparent Sanders supporter on Twitter who goes by @Satiresocialist wrote Friday that the Iowa Caucus was "clearly rigged," warning of "civil unrest."

"If you think the rigged fascist US system is going to let Sanders into the whitehouse think again. The #IowaCauscus was clearly rigged. A compliant media means they don't even care to hide it. I expect civil unrest as state by state the illusion of democracy is shattered."

Last month, Project Veritas published hidden-camera video of Sanders' field organizers favoring Soviet-style gulags and warning of mob violence if Sanders doesn't win the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek said Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary "re-education" of Trump supporters if Sanders becomes president.

And he warned that if the Democratic Party doesn't nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will "burn."

The final Emerson College/7 News Iowa poll found Sanders in the lead going into Monday's caucus, with 28% support. Biden was second with 21%. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 14%, and Senator Amy Klobuchar 11%.

But Buttigieg beat expectations, while Biden finished a distant fourth.

The latest Iowa vote count, Thursday night, showed Sanders with 24.75% of the vote, Buttigieg 21.29%, Warren 18.44%, Biden 14.95% and Klobuchar 12.73%.

Sanders nearly won the Iowa caucuses in 2016, challenging Clinton all the way to the Democratic National Convention.

The Democrats' treatment of Sanders four years ago had consequences, according to the Pew Research Center. A survey found 81% of consistent Sanders supporters who voted in the general election chose Sanders. But 11% voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein or Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, and 3% supported Trump.

'Sabotage' again

A Sanders supporter who attended a rally recently in Perry, Iowa, told the Washington Times one doesn't have to be a "conspiracy theorist" to believe something is up.

"There are powers that are trying to sabotage his win again for the presidency, and it is because he has had the same message for the last 40 or 50 years," said Dustin Menke, 42.

"That is why the establishment is afraid of him, because he is not going to back down."

Among Sanders' supporters are far-left freshmen Reps. Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Another is left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore, who said at a recent campaign rally in the Des Moines suburbs that the DNC is allowing Bloomberg on the debate stage only "because he has a [expletive] dollars."

"Oh, they are so upset. "They are, like, asking each other, 'How the hell did this happen? Bernie wasn't supposed to win," Moore said.

Clinton said in an interview Friday that Sanders bears blame for her loss to Trump.

"All the way up until the end, a lot of people highly identified with his campaign were urging people to vote third party, urging people not to vote," she told the Your Primary Playlist podcast. "It had an impact."

Chris Matthews: Reminds me of McGovern

On Monday morning, MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he was not happy about any of the Democratic candidates, the Washington Examiner reported.

"I think they have to find a candidate for president that can beat Trump," Matthews said.

He said Sanders is "not going to be president, comparing the Vermont senator's campaign to the 1972 presidential election in which Democrats' choice, Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota, won only one state and Washington, D.C., against incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon.

Matthews said McGovern's campaign "feels a lot like" Sanders, noting both "excited the party."