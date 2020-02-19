DOJ alum steamed about Stone – what about Sandy Berger?

More than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are allegedly upset with Attorney General William Barr for overriding the DOJ's draconian sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, convicted of something or another in the misbegotten Mueller probe.

"Such behavior is a grave threat to the fair administration of justice," the former officials affirmed. "In this nation, we are all equal before the law. A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are (sic) a close political ally of the President."

I know. This sounds like something you would read in the Babylon Bee, but unfortunately it is not. I know that readers will all have their own candidate for the DOJ "special treatment" award – the list is a long one – but I think mine tops them all.

It involves one Samuel "Sandy" Berger. In his second term, President Bill Clinton appointed this trade lawyer and lobbyist national security adviser.

Unlike virtually all of his predecessors – Gen. Colin Powell, Rear Adm. John Poindexter, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Henry Kissinger – Berger had no serious foreign policy expertise.

Like "Pulp Fiction's" Winston Wolf, however, Berger could "solve problems." In April 2002, the former president gave his fixer his toughest assignment: cleaning up intelligence documents in advance of the various hearings on 9/11.

As a 2007 report by the House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform specified, Berger did not ask for this job.

According to the archivists, Berger "indicated some disgust with the burden and responsibility of conducting the document review."

The Clintons, however, had a hold on Berger. To appease them, he risked everything – his reputation, his livelihood, his very freedom.

According to the House report, Berger made four trips to the National Archives. His stated reason for the visits was to prepare for his upcoming testimony before the Graham-Goss congressional committee and the 9/11 Commission.

The first of his visits was in May 2002, the last in October 2003. He clearly left his mark. Among his more flagrantly criminal acts, Berger swiped some highly classified documents and then, during a break, stashed them under a trailer at a construction site.

Berger retrieved them at the end of the day and admittedly used scissors to cut the documents into little pieces before throwing them away.

Paul Brachfeld, the inspector general of the National Archives, threw a major wrench into the Clintons' scheme. Unlike so many career bureaucrats, Brachfeld spoke out forcefully about the criminal activity he was witnessing.

Unfortunately, he met resistance from other career bureaucrats less committed to the national interest than he was. On Jan. 14, 2004, the day Berger first testified privately before the 9/11 Commission, Brachfeld met with DOJ attorney Howard Sklamberg.

Concerned that Berger had obstructed the 9/11 Commission's work, Brachfeld wanted assurance that the commission knew of Berger's crime and the potential ramifications of it. He did not get it.

On March 22, 2004, two days before Berger's public testimony, senior attorneys John Dion and Bruce Swartz informed Brachfeld the DOJ was not going to notify the commission of the Berger investigation before his appearance.

DOJ's failure to notify the commission set up one of the most bizarre days in the annals of American history – Wednesday, March 24, 2004. Testifying before the commission was Sandy Berger.

Berger had already been apprehended stealing and destroying documents the commission was expected to review. The commission members, at least the Republicans, did not know this.

While the commission hearing moved on, its best story lines suppressed or ignored by the media, Brachfeld kept prodding Justice.

On April 6, 2004, two weeks after Berger's appearance before the 9/11 Commission, he called DOJ Inspector General Glenn Fine and again expressed his concern that the commissioners remained unaware of Berger's theft.

Fine organized a meeting for April 9. Brachfeld reported to those gathered, "Berger knowingly removed documents and therefore, may have purposely impeded the 9/11 investigation." Some of those documents, Brachfeld added, might have been "original."

For all of his efforts, Brachfeld was unable to persuade Justice to inform the 9/11 Commission of Berger's actions. The commissioners remained in the dark until July 19, 2004, three days before the 9/11 Commission released its final report, too late for any significant amendment.

They might not have known even then had there not been a leak from somewhere in the Bush administration. At the time this story broke in July 2004, Berger was serving as a campaign adviser to Sen. John Kerry.

"Last year, when I was in the archives reviewing documents, I made an honest mistake," Berger told reporters. His attorney Lanny Breuer called the removal of these documents an "accident" and shifted the blame to the Bush White House for using the revelation as a campaign ploy.

A year later, when Berger pleaded guilty to his crime, the New York Times wrote off the theft and the surrounding hoopla as "a brief stir" in the campaign season.

In truth, there was nothing honest or accidental about what Berger had done. These repeated thefts should have caused a whole lot more than a brief stir.

"The full extent of Berger's document removal," said the House report, "is not known and never can be known."

According to the committee, "Had Berger seen 'a smoking gun' or other documents he did not want brought to an investigatory panel's attention, he could have removed it."

"His motives in taking the documents remain something of a mystery," reported the Times after Berger pleaded guilty. How different history would have been had the Washington Post contented itself with writing, "The motives of the Watergate burglars remain something of a mystery."

Finally, on Friday, April 1, 2005, the day after Terri Schiavo's death and the day before Pope John Paul II's, the Bush DOJ very quietly announced its shocking plea deal with Berger.

Berger was to be fined $10,000 and lose his top-level security clearance for three years. That was it.

Berger repeatedly stole and destroyed classified documents, lied about it to authorities and received a much lighter sentence than Dinesh D'Souza got for using a couple of low-level straw donors to funnel money to a losing Senate candidate.

One final, curious detail: Although Dion, Swartz, Sklamberg and Fine were all holdovers from the Clinton administration, and all but Dion contributed only to Democratic candidates, none of them appears to have signed on to the letter denouncing Barr.

Were they afraid someone like me would look them up?