DOJ now investigating 'Ukraine information'

For months, Democrats claimed that information from Ukrainian officials and others proved President Trump committed an impeachable offense.

In a phone call with Ukraine's president he mentioned Attorney General William Barr's investigation of the origins of Obama's Trump-Russia probe and possible corruption regarding Joe and Hunter Biden.

It's already known that Hunter Biden received some $83,000 a month from a corrupt Ukrainian firm while his father boasted publicly of pressing Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son's firm.

Democrats turned the phone call into an impeachment campaign that collapsed in the Senate last week.

Now, Barr has disclosed that the Justice Department has set up an intake process for related evidence of Ukraine corruption compiled by President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reports Fox News.

"The Justice Department has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant," Barr told reporters.

He added a word of caution, however, noting he told Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that "we have to be very careful ... with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine."

Barr said the department is not taking "at face value" all the information from Ukraine, where there are "a lot of agendas."

"We had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department," he explained.

Giuliani, for months, has been focused on Hunter Biden's position with the Ukrainian firm Burisma and Joe Biden's role in influencing the investigation.

Graham has warned that information provided to the DOJ would need careful evaluation to avoid acceptance of "Russian propaganda."