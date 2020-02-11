SECTIONS
Don't sit! Study says educators must stand against prolonged sitting

'A cultural change has to take place'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2020 at 9:46pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- LOS ANGELES — Modern offices and workspaces are coming around to the idea that employees should be allowed to work while standing up. While the average work or school day usually consists of sitting down about 80% of the time, more and more health research is finding that sitting for that long day in and day out certainly isn’t doing our bodies any favors. So, while the business world is slowly taking note, what about the educational sector? Angelia Leung, a dance professor at UCLA, set out to uncover some ways university students can take a stand against prolonged sitting.

Leung’s study came to a number of conclusions regarding how students can spend more time upright, such as taking hourly breaks to stand up and stretch during particularly long classes or more open classroom setups that allow students to walk freely. However, the study’s most notable finding was that educational culture and classroom etiquette expectations are going to have to evolve in order for any of these solutions to catch on.

Read the full story ›

