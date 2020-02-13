Dow drops more than 100 points

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Thursday, slipping from record highs, as investors grappled with a a jump in reported coronavirus cases and the virus’ possible economic impact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid by 128.11 points, or 0.4%, 29,423.31. The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.2% to 3,373.94 after notching an intraday record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 9,711.97. The tech-heavy index also hit an intraday all-time high before dropping into the close.

Microsoft shares fell about half a percent after to push the Dow lower. Cisco Systems, however, was the Dow’s biggest decliner. The industrials sector dropped 0.7% and was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500. Health care also pulled back 0.5%.

