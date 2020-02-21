Dow drops more than 200 points

(CNBC) Stocks fell sharply on Friday after the number of new coronavirus cases escalated, fueling worries over a pronounced global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 227.57 points lower, or 0.8%, at 28,992.41. It was the Dow’s first close below 29,000 since Feb. 4. The S&P 500 slid 1.1% to 3,337.75 while the Nasdaq Composite declined by 1.8% to 9,576.59. The Dow had its worst daily performance since Feb. 7 while the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day loss since Jan. 31. The Nasdaq recorded its worst session since Jan. 27.

Friday’s losses sent the major averages lower on a weekly basis for the first time in three weeks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell more than 1% week to date.

