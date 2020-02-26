Dow falls more than 100 as attempt to rebound from sell-off fails

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, extending its sharp weekly decline, as the 10-year Treasury yield traded at a record low amid concerns over the coronavirus spreading even further.

The 30-stock Dow traded 126 points lower, or 0.5%, after being up as much as 461.42 points, or 1.7%, earlier in the session. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after rallying more than 1% to start off Wednesday’s session. The Nasdaq Composite was up just 0.1% after rising as much as 2%.

Disney was the worst-performing Dow stock, trading more than 4% lower after CEO Bob Iger stepped down from his role. Exxon Mobil and Chevron fell more than 1% each, adding to the Dow’s losses. Energy, industrials and consumer discretionary were dragged the S&P 500 lower. Energy dropped more than 2% while industrials and consumer discretionary dipped 0.7%.

