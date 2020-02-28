Dow falls 350 points to cap worst week since 2008 financial crisis

(CNBC) Stocks tumbled once again on Friday, capping off their worst week since the financial crisis, as worries over the coronavirus and its impact on the economy continue to rattle investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 350 points, or more than 1%. The 30-stock Dow briefly fell more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.8% while the Nasdaq Composite closed flat. The major indexes cut their losses in the final minutes of trading.

For the week, the Dow fell more than 12% — its biggest weekly percentage loss since 2008. On a points basis, the Dow fell more than 3,500 points. It also ended the week in correction territory, down 14.1% from a record high set Feb. 12. The S&P 500 lost 11.5% week to date in its worst weekly performance since the crisis. The Nasdaq lost 10.5% this week and was nearly 13% below a record high.

Read the full story ›