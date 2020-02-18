Dow falls for 3rd day, dropping 165 after Apple's coronavirus warning

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday as investors weighed a stark warning from tech giant Apple.

The 30-stock average closed down 165.89 points, or 0.6%, at 29,232.19. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3% to end the day at 3,370.29. The Nasdaq Composite, however, eked out a small gain to post a record closing high at 9,732.74.

Netflix rose 1.9% and reached a its highest level since July 2018 while Alphabet gained 0.1%. Tesla contributed to the Nasdaq’s gains as well, rising more than 7%.

