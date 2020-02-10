Dow jumps more than 150, Amazon leads S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from a decline earlier in the day, led by solid gains in tech shares such as Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136 points, or 0.5%, after dropping more than 100 points to start off the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached all-time highs.

Amazon rose 2.6% to a record high, breaking above $2,100 per share for the first time. Netflix and Alphabet both traded more than 1% higher while Facebook eked out a gain. Tesla, meanwhile gained more than 3% in another volatile session for the electric car maker.

