Dow plunges 1,100 points as coronavirus sends market tumbling into correction territory

(CNBC) Stocks fell sharply in volatile trading Thursday as investors worried the coronavirus may be spreading in the U.S. A slew of corporate and analyst warnings on the virus also dragged down the major averages.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,039 points, or 3.8%. The S&P 500 slid 3.8% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4%. The Dow was on pace for its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis, falling more than 10% this week, along with the S&P 500.

Those losses put the Dow and S&P 500 in correction territory, down more than 10% from its record close. It took the Dow just 10 sessions to tumble from its all-time high into a correction. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs last week.

