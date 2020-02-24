Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points, gives up gain for year

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Monday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average losses reaching as much as 1,000 points at midday. The number of coronavirus cases outside China surged, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown from the virus spreading.

The Dow traded 962 points lower, or 3.3%. The S&P 500 slid 3.2% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.8% lower. The 30-stock Dow is also negative for 2020.

It was the biggest percentage drop for the S&P 500 since October 2018 and it was the biggest Dow point drop since February 2018. The Dow and S&P 500 also gave up their gains for 2020.

Read the full story ›