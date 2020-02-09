Driver plows through Republican voter-registration tent

(NEWS4JAX) -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hours after a van plowed through a Republican Party tent where volunteers were registering voters, Jacksonville police arrested a 27-year-old man on two counts of aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old, criminal mischief and driving without a license.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified Gregory William Loel Timm as the person behind the wheel of the van that struck the tent set up the parking lot of a Walmart Superstore at the corner of Atlantic and Kernan boulevards about 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

Timm is accused of pulling up, driving through the tent and striking their tables.

Read the full story ›