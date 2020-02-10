Economics degree? AOC mixes up Keynes and Friedman

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an extended discussion about economics and John Maynard Keynes where she referred to him as "Milton Keynes."

The New York Democrat said that the "famed economist Milton Keynes predicted that by 2030, GDP and technology would have advanced so much that it would allow everyday people to work as little as 15 hours a week and provide for their families."

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, said that Keynes was not entirely wrong because technology and GDP "have advanced wildly since the 1960s" but that wealth inequality has kept people from experiencing a shorter workweek.

