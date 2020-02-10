SECTIONS
Economics degree? AOC mixes up Keynes and Friedman

Held far different views on wealth

Published February 10, 2020
Published February 10, 2020 at 9:27am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an extended discussion about economics and John Maynard Keynes where she referred to him as "Milton Keynes."

The New York Democrat said that the "famed economist Milton Keynes predicted that by 2030, GDP and technology would have advanced so much that it would allow everyday people to work as little as 15 hours a week and provide for their families."

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, said that Keynes was not entirely wrong because technology and GDP "have advanced wildly since the 1960s" but that wealth inequality has kept people from experiencing a shorter workweek.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







