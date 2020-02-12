'Ellen' show's $212,500 in scratchers giveaway spurs lottery 'misuse of funds' probe

(THE WRAP) -- The California Lottery thought gifting the audience of Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show $212,500 worth of scratcher tickets was a good way to drum up publicity, but now state lawmakers are investigating whether it was a misuse of funds.

A report by The Los Angeles Times Thursday said that State Sen. Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) has asked an auditor to look into the California State Lottery’s giveaway after a whistleblower complaint raised concerns about “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” promotion.

In early December, the lottery gifted the show 425 packets that each included 72 scratchers tickets with a face value of $500 per packet for an audience giveaway.

