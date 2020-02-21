Ellison's claim 'Bernie Bros' not violent takes direct hit

Keith Ellison, who is the attorney general in Minnesota now after a short career as a congressman from the Midwestern state, is claiming that "Bernie Bros," as supporters of the socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders are known, are not violent.

Not at all, he claims.

"I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude," Ellison posted on social media.

"Can someone send me an example of a 'Bernie Bro' being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters. Waiting to hear."

TRENDING: Rasmussen: Voters ready 'to jail' those who illegally targeted Trump

I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020

He didn't have to wait long.

According to a report in the Federalist, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise gave it some thought, and came up with an instance.

Citing his own personal experience of being shot by a "Bernie Bro" said, "I can think of an example.

His prime example of the "Bernie Bro" campaign of violence was that 2017 attack in which Scalise and three others were shot during a practice for a congressional charity game.

James T. Hodgkinson, who died in the shootout with police, was a "staunch Bernie Sanders supporter," according to reports.

"The Twitter exchange between Ellison and Scalise comes after 2020 contender Michael Bloomberg tweeted a campaign video this week condemning the 'energy' of the Bernie Bros," the Federalist reported.

"We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of ‘energy’ is not going to get us there," Bloomberg said, according to the report, while the accompanying video flashed Bernie Bro tweets with threats including, "Vote Bernie or bad things will happen,” and “We know where you live, where you work, where you eat. … You made a bad choice. Prepare for hell. Calls won’t stop."

I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020

The Daily Wire noted Ellison is a "Bernie" supporter.

The report said, "Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who was at the Virginia baseball field during the terrorist attack, later mentioned that the Democrat terrorist was screaming, 'this is for health care!' as he shot at lawmakers.

"I was there at the ball field when Steven Scalise almost died from a very, very angry violent man who was incited really by rhetoric on the left," Paul said. "And this hasn’t been reported enough, when he came on the field with a semi-automatic weapon firing probably close to 200 shots at us, shooting five people and almost killing Steve Scalise, he was yelling ‘this is for healthcare!’ He also had a list of conservative legislators, Republicans, in his pocket that he was willing to kill."

John Hinderaker at the Powerline Blog cited multiple videos obtained by James O'Keefe's Project Veritas of Sanders supporters.

One of them "expressed admiration for the Soviet Gulags, said billionaires should be sentenced to breaking rocks, and suggested that anyone who opposes Sanders’ revolutionary policies would be shot," the blog posting said.

Then there was the South Carolina field organizer.

He, another Sanders supporter, said, on video, "I'll straight up get armed…I'm ready for the f**king revolution'; 'Guillotine the rich'; 'send Republicans to re-education camps.'"

Hinderaker wrote, "How many pro-violence Bernie Bros are out there? I don’t know, but I have a feeling we are going to hear from a few more."