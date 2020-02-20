Expert: Bloomberg might skip future debates

(NEWSWEEK) Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is reeling from a difficult debate night in Nevada, having been hammered by his fellow competitors in his first public head-to-head with the rest of the presidential hopefuls and casting doubt on whether he is a formidable opponent to President Donald Trump.

So far, Bloomberg has been riding the wave of his nationwide advertising campaign, positioning himself as a moderate Democratic politician who can take on and defeat President Trump. But his first direct exchange with his opponents may have dented his pitch, Ryan Enos, a political scientist at Harvard University, told Newsweek.

"Trump has shown his talent to bully and intimidate," Enos explained. "Bloomberg cast himself as a tough New Yorker who will handle Trump. His performance last night cast serious doubt on that claim.

