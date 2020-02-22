Explosion of flora near Dead Sea fulfillment of prophecy?

The Dead Sea in Israel is called the Dead Sea largely because life in and near its brine is rare.

It is nearly 10 times saltier as the ocean.

Nearly two years ago, a report in Breaking Israel News saw sinkholes near the sea teaming with fish and other forms of life as a possible fulfillment of Ezekiel's end-of-days prophecy.

Now, BIN reports an explosion of floral life.

TRENDING: DHS whistleblower Philip Haney shot dead

"Thanks to Israel’s record rains, the breathtaking flower trails have sprouted from the cliffs to the shoreline of the Northern Dead Sea area," the report said. "The four mile stretch from Kibbutz Kalya to Ovnat is alive with newly formed fields of annual species whose seeds can lay dormant in the desert for years until there is enough water for them to sprout."

Noam Bedein, a photographer with the Dead Sea Revival Project, said the Dead Sea is "anything but dead."

He described not only the appearance of sinkholes with water very low in salt – only 1.5% compared to the Dead Sea's 37% -- but also fields of flowers as a biblical prophecy "coming true."

The report said: "According to the Bible, the landscape changed with the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, which turned the valley into a wasteland. The Bible also describes the area as fertile and well-watered in its narrative of Lot looking out onto the valley where the Dead Sea is now."

Bedein told BIN a "place that was once cursed in biblical times, now you can come here to the Dead Sea, explore the sinkholes and see fish where the water has receded – fulfilling prophecies from Ezekiel who talked about the land flourishing and blooming when the Jews return."

The report noted, "Indeed, Biblical prophecy also holds that water will flow east from Jerusalem into the Dead Sea, filling it up with fish and the surrounding desert with life."