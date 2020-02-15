Facebook will allow campaigns to use sponsored content after Bloomberg's meme-posting spree

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

Facebook is allowing presidential campaigns to use sponsored content after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s team paid several social media influencers to hype the candidate.

Facebook will allow so-called branded content from political candidates. The company and subsidiary Instagram previously banned such content from politicians, according to a Facebook representative, Politico reported.

“After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there’s a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms,” the representative said. “We’re allowing US-based political candidates to work with creators to run this content, provided the political candidates are authorized and the creators disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools.”

The rule change was under consideration as meme posts from social media influencers was becoming a major tool across Instagram, the representative said. Facebook’s decision came after Bloomberg’s team linked with Meme 2020, a company behind a slate of successful social media influencers.

The meme promotional campaign elevating Bloomberg launched this week and has already placed posts on one account with a meme page with more than 2.7 million followers; Jerry Media’s own most popular account, “FuckJerry,” also pushed posts for the New York billionaire.

The accounts posted campaign ads in the form of fake direct messages from Bloomberg.

