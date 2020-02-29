Fighting the forces of leftist evil

One thing that you have to give the left credit for: It is very good at using the media to destroy anyone in its path. Historically, the left has dominated nearly every nation's press, the most infamous example being Adolf Hitler's Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels. Remember and take it to the bank that the Nazi regime was called the National Socialist Party – with an emphasis on socialism, that is, total state control. That explains why Hitler feared competition from the Josef Stalin, general secretary of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union, and why they ultimately became bitter foes, despite a brief period of collaboration.

And let there be no mistake about it, to use the proverbial words of former President Richard Nixon. What We the People face today is a new world war with socialism, which is the modern-day equivalent of communism.

The Democratic Party – notwithstanding radicals in the leftist segments of the Muslim, Latino, Jewish, gay, lesbian and transgender, pro-choice, feminist, black and atheist communities – is now largely embracing a push to what ultimately is a new communist manifesto, one that is tailored to modern-day realities, but nevertheless Marxist.

The recent candid comments of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders came as no surprise. Just last week he heaped praise on Fidel Castro and his brothers and then, for added leftist measure, attacked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its annual conference in Washington, D.C., not to mention Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Natanyahu, predictably branding them both as racist. Indeed, Karl Marx, the "inventor" of communism, and his henchmen like Leon Trotsky were also despicable self-hating and anti-Semitic Marxists like Sanders. It more than seems that the two go hand-in-hand. Let us also not forget that Stalin had killed and imprisoned Jews and other "deplorables" in forced labor camps, where 2 to 3 million people died. No wonder Bernie's first nuptial thought was to take his honeymoon in Moscow, which he happily did to worship at the altar of Marx.

The predominant socialist/communist/anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party today is so all-powerful that even so-called moderates, like presidential candidates feminist Amy Klobuchar, gay Pete Buttigieg and Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren, are compelled to toe the line. Like Sanders, they too found attendance at AIPAC's annual conference too capitalist, Jewish and pro-Israel to stomach.

It is no secret that all of the Democratic presidential candidates covet the votes of not just the elderly elements of their leftist voting bloc, but in particular the youth. No wonder college campuses today are not just going radical socialist/communist, but also anti-Semitic and anti-Christian. To be a Palestinian, a misnomer since Jews and Christians also hail from what once was called Palestine, is to be revered, but to be Jewish, Israeli and Christian is to be detested as racist.

In this milieu of the left, it is no wonder the leftist media, comprised of socialist/communists, self-hating Jews and some Muslims in significant part, cater to these segments of society. Just read the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, or watch CNN MSNBC, NBC, CBS and ABC, and see what is at play. This push far left is so strong that now even Fox News, which built a huge viewership in the conservative, libertarian and religious communities, is moving left daily, under the direction of its chairman, Lachlan Murdoch, who was a nemesis to conservative Roger Ailes when he was alive.

And that, in a socialist/communist/anti-Semitic/anti-Christian nutshell, is why we created a Leftist Media Strike Force at Freedom Watch, your real Justice Department. While President Donald Trump has recently, finally, taken action to sue the New York Times for its defamatory hatchet jobs, which helped trigger both the Russian and Ukrainian witch hunts and stoked an impeachment frenzy on the left, Freedom Watch and yours truly has for the last three years been hard at work bringing hard-hitting cases for our clients, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Dr. Jerome Corsi, Chief Justice Roy Moore, congressional candidate and female conservative Jewish activist Laura Loomer, Fox News sexual harassment victim Laurie Luhn and many, many more good people who have been severely harmed by the leftist media in their quest to turn the nation into a Soviet/Castro style anti-Semitic/anti-Christian prison in the mold of a socialist/communist gulag.

Fellow patriots, I am not going to be shy or modest. There is no lawyer in the land who has the guts and perseverance of yours truly and who will risk all as a matter of principle.