Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years for 'Healthy Holly' children's book fraud scheme

(BALTIMORE SUN) Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who held elected offices in Baltimore for two decades and was elevated by voters to lead the city following the upheaval of 2015, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for a fraud scheme involving a children’s book series.

Pugh, 69, asked U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow for mercy and apologized in court “to anyone I have offended or hurt through my actions.”

Outside the courthouse, Pugh again apologized to the people of Baltimore, stating “nobody loves Baltimore more than I do.”

