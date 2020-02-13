Former congressman: Dems' strategy is to totally 'transform' nation

There's a reason why Democrats hate President Trump so much, warns former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo.

It's because he threatens their ultimate agenda of "transforming" America, as Barack Obama had promised.

It all revolves around immigration, the former congressman explained in an exclusive interview with the Gateway Pundit.

The report explains that Tancredo, who served in the Reagan administration and ran for president in 2008 and now is on the advisory board of We Build The Wall Inc., believes "Democrats have put all their eggs in the basket of hating, resisting and thwarting the Trump presidency with endless investigations, and the dead-end impeachment fiasco" for a specific reason.

"You have to understand, a big part of the impeachment was brought about by their absolute hatred of Trump. They hate Trump so much. Why? ... What is it that puts them into this bizarre state of mind? Because he threatens one of the most important tactics in their strategy to take over America: To do what Barack Obama promised, a thorough transformation of America," Tancredo told Alicia Powe of the GP.

He says the agenda revolves around immigration.

"You say, 'what does immigration have to do with these things?' It's got everything to do with it," he said. "Opening the borders is a basic part of their agenda and Trump threatens that. That's one of the reasons why, honestly, I believe the impeachment was brought and they hate him so much and they want him out so bad. He threatens the immigration agenda that they have put together for the past 50 years."

Immigration and the security of the nation's borders was, in fact, one of the first issues raised by Trump when he was just a candidate for the GOP nomination.

Since then he's tried multiple ways to enhance the nation's security, only to have Democrats in Congress try to block him. Those issues have included a travel ban for people from regions of the world that foment terror, which Democrats have fought, as well as refusing to allow the president money to fund security on the nation's southern border.

The GP report noted that House Democrats recently offered the president $7.4 billion in the budget for border wall work, but then also demanded that the U.S. end immigration enforcement for any adult illegally crossing the border with a child.

The GOP leadership is calling that the "Child Trafficking Encouragement Act."

Tancredo pointed out that giving random foreign nationals complete access to the U.S. is a foundational part of the Democrats' desire to rebuild the United States into a socialist state.

"They want an America that is constantly, constantly dealing with a permanent underclass because that permanent underclass will vote for bigger government all the time. It is the reason that so many people on the left want open borders and fight Trump as hard as they can. He challenges their power base," the former congressman told GP.

He said the Democrats simply "want a different America."

Children often are used by drug cartels and gangs to serve as drug mules and after they've been used for that, are trafficked themselves, the report said. Tancredo said all kinds of evil are inflicted on women and children who are smuggled into the U.S.

"It's not a peaceful, tranquil movement of people from one area to another. It is all kinds of difficult and dangerous activities that are involved with this. The sex trafficking is horrendous. The drug trafficking is horrendous," he said.