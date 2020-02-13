Former law clerk exposes 'liberal lion' of federal judiciary

(THE BLAZE) A deceased federal judge known as one of the foremost liberal appellate judges in the country was accused of repeated sexual misconduct by one of his former clerks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday morning.

In her testimony at the hearing, which dealt with preventing federal judiciary workers from sexual harassment, former law clerk Olivia Warren said that now-deceased 9th Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt often subjected her to verbal abuse and sexual harassment.

In her prepared testimony, Warren said that former clerks prepared her to deal with a challenging experience, including one who said to be ready to deal with "your grandfather's sexism." However, "none of this fully prepared me for the profane atmosphere I entered when I began my clerkship," she explained to the subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.

