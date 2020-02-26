Former White House doctor: Biden might need a cognitive test

Joe Biden's gaffes seem to be mounting as he fights for the Democratic nomination for president.

At a campaign stop in South Carolina this week, he claimed to be running for the U.S. Senate. And he told the crowd that if they didn't like him, they should vote for the "other Biden."

Now a former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, who previously administered a cognitive test to President Trump, says it looks like Biden needs such a test.

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

On Twitter, Jackson said: "Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!"

The Washington Examiner reported Jackson now is a candidate for a U.S. House seat from Texas.

Biden's comment was: "You're the ones who sent Barack Obama the presidency. And I have a simple proposition here: I'm here to ask you for your help. Where I come from, you don't get far unless you ask. My name's Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over. If you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look, though, OK?"

Jackson was a physician for the White House from 2013 to 2018, working for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Fox News reported some had suggested the clip of Biden was altered. But "a longer three-minute clip showed the presidential candidate wasn't referencing his Senate career before he misspoke. The Washington Post also reported it wasn't altered."