Franklin Graham fires back at 'truthophobic' LGBT radicals

We know now why LGBT activists in the United Kingdom have been campaigning for venues there to censor the speech of Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse.

At least a possible reason.

They're "truthophobic."

Graham had planned a series of events across the U.K. later this year, but in just recent weeks many of those venues have simply breached their contracts and canceled his plans.

He's announced that he'll be doing the series of meetings anyway, sometimes at nearby, larger venues.

But in a social-media statement over the weekend, he explained what he thinks might be going on, with the LGBT opposition to his biblical stance on homosexuality and marriage.

"Opposition to the Gospel shouldn't really surprise us. Jesus warned that it would come," he said. "As you may know, my eight-city evangelistic tour across the U.K. has been met with resistance by LGBTQ activists who inaccurately claim that I am homophobic, Islamophobic, and say that I speak hate.

"Anyone who knows me or has heard me speak knows that this really isn't true – but, I DO preach the TRUTH of the Gospel. Could it be, rather, that these folks are truthophobic or free-speech-ophobic?"

He quoted Australia commentator Martyn Iles who wrote about whether society has become so "'tolerant' that it is now "intolerant of mainstream Christianity."

"Those in opposition are okay if their opinion divides, but they don’t want to hear anyone who disagrees with them," Graham said. "This is really a fight for truth, and the Gospel is what is really being 'banned' from these venues. It really boils down to the fact that they disagree with the message.

"One person commented, 'How is Christianity a hatred speech, when you're trying to save people from HELL? I call it a love speech.' He's right," Graham said.

In a recent interview with Premier Christian, he said that not only will his tour go on, he likely will end up in venues bigger than the ones originally planned.

And it's not impossible that there might be legal action over the contracts he had with the various venues that they then breached.

WND had reported that all of the venues in the United Kingdom scheduled to host Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, canceled their agreements to hold his events because of the evangelist's Bible-based based views on human sexuality and marriage.

"Pastor Graham peddles controversial, repulsive views about LGBT people which are in direct conflict with the values we hold dear in Newcastle," Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes told the local Chronicle Live after the city's Utilita Arena became the latest venue to cancel.

Previously, Graham events were canceled in Birmingham, Newport, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Liverpool, according to a Pink News report cited by Breitbart News.

Franklin Graham told Premier that his views are like most Christians.

"I believe the Bible teaches that marriage is between a man and a woman," he said. "That's the Church of England's position. I think Her Majesty the Queen, that's her position and it's the position of the church, pretty much worldwide. This is what the Bible teaches and that's what I believe."

See the interview:

"This is a religious freedom issue and it's also a free speech issue. It doesn't just affect me. There are churches that meet in public arenas for Sunday services; schools and so forth. If a small group of people can force a cancellation of an event where thousands of Christians are participating, I think there is no question about the danger in the future to others," Graham said then.

"We did have a contract signed with these venues and they have breached that contract. I haven't broken any laws and I'm not guilty of anything. We just have to look at what our options are but even though we can assign other venues, which we will do, I'm thinking of the church in the future," he said.