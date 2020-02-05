Franklin Graham shreds Pelosi: 'What's wrong with these people?'

Famed Christian evangelist Franklin Graham wonders what's wrong with Nancy Pelosi.

He didn't mention her by name, but in a Facebook post he reacted to her stunt of ripping up a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Trump had highlighted America's accomplishments in recent years, including its booming economy, and honored numerous citizens. They included a 100-year-old Tuskegee airman, parents of a daughter killed by ISIS, an 8-year-old African-American girl seeking a better education and talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh. And, among other touching moments, the president reunited a U.S. military officer serving in Afghanistan with his family.

TRENDING: Biden snaps as 'Today' show host confronts him on Hunter

Graham, CEO of the Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, contrasted the good news presented last night with the Democrats' reaction.

"What we saw from President Donald J. Trump's opposition last night during the State of the Union address felt like a very personal resentment and hatred for the successes of America that had just been spoken of," he wrote.

"How could leaders in Congress be so indignant about good news for the people of this country? Why would they not celebrate people seeing increases in their wages, our military being strengthened, a young girl receiving a scholarship, victories in the fight against ISIS, a military hero reunited with his family, a 100-year-old three-war veteran being honored, and other great news?

RELATED: Pelosi goes bonkers, tears up Trump's State of the Union on national TV

"It reveals contempt for the heart of America. What’s wrong with these people? As one senator said, 'You can tear up the speech, but you can’t tear up the accomplishments.'"

Pelosi tore up the speech behind Trump's back at the end of his address while cameras were focused on the president thanking members of Congress.

Vice President Mike Pence, who sat next to Pelosi during the speech, said her actions reached "a new low."