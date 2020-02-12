Free porn offered to quarantined coronavirus cruise passengers

(NEWS.COM.AU) -- Adult website CamSoda’s vice president says his company is trying to ease boredom for impacted passengers on cruise ships quarantined due to coronavirus.

The Miami-based porn site, which last month tried to offer complimentary webcams to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, is now offering to ease boredom for two quarantined vessels with free webcam sessions.

The offer was extended via press release from executives at CamSoda and was directed at the 7300 passengers who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise ships, which are docked in Japan and outside Hong Kong.

